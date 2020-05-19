Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

5G facilitates operation of farm produce market in Hangzhou

(People's Daily Online)    16:31, May 19, 2020

Photo taken on May 17 shows the interior of the Luojiazhuang market in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Xinhua)

With May 17 marking World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, our reporter travelled to the Luojiazhuang market, the first market in Zhejiang province to be upgraded with 5G technology.

Technologies such as 5G, big data, and AI have boosted market operations in various ways, allowing consumers to buy fresh food from online channels and view panoramic live broadcasts about the market.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York