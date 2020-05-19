5G facilitates operation of farm produce market in Hangzhou

Photo taken on May 17 shows the interior of the Luojiazhuang market in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Xinhua)

With May 17 marking World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, our reporter travelled to the Luojiazhuang market, the first market in Zhejiang province to be upgraded with 5G technology.

Technologies such as 5G, big data, and AI have boosted market operations in various ways, allowing consumers to buy fresh food from online channels and view panoramic live broadcasts about the market.