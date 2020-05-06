China brings 5G coverage to Mount Qomolangma

Telecom giant China Mobile, along with the tech company Huawei, has recently completed 5G construction on Mount Qomolangma, the highest peak in the world, marking a milestone in the building of the technology’s infrastructure.

Technicians build a 5G station at Mount Qomolangma. (Photo via Huawei)

"Although faced with many difficulties such as a tight schedule, high altitudes and a tough environment, we managed to complete the task in about one month," said Su Xiaodi, the manager in charge of 5G promotion at Huawei.

The company not only formulated the blueprint for 5G construction on the mountain in just three days, but also sent a technical team to the mountains to ensure the proper functioning of the 5G network, according to Su.

The 5G signal on the mountain makes it possible for people to appreciate the peak through high-definition VR or AR broadcasts, Su noted. By April 23, over 13 million netizens were able to enjoy an online view of Mount Qomolangma broadcast live via the 5G signal.

In addition to Mount Qomolangma, 5G base stations have been built in a series of landmarks around China, including the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. Many cities’ subway networks are also covered by 5G signal.

In fact, China had established 198,000 5G base stations by the end of March, with the number of 5G package users exceeding 50 million, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

"China is able to achieve its goal of building 500,000 new 5G base stations this year," said Wen Ku, head of the department of information and communications development of the MIIT, adding that the ministry will continue to promote 5G construction and inject new impetus into economic growth.