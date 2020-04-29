Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
China's Liaoning to get more than 20,000 5G base stations

(Xinhua)    09:04, April 29, 2020

SHENYANG, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Authorities plan to have completed more than 20,000 5G base stations in northeast China's Liaoning Province by the end of this year.

The province aims to draw more than 11 billion yuan (1.55 billion U.S. dollars) of investment for the projects.

By April 26, Liaoning had built 7,650 5G base stations, and the number is expected to exceed 14,000 by the end of June.

The province has taken a variety of measures to lower the cost of electricity at the stations. Authorities are also beginning to formulate a plan for 5G infrastructure.

