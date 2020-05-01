Huawei, China Mobile deliver world's highest 5G service

The world's highest 5G base station at an altitude of 6,500 meters entered operation on Thursday afternoon, with China Mobile and Huawei together taking 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network to the summit of Mount Qomolangma.

The world's highest 5G base station at an altitude of 6,500 meters entered operation on Thursday afternoon. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Together with the launch of the gigabit optical fiber network at the altitude of 6,500 meters, Huawei has enabled China Mobile to run its dual gigabit network the "Roof of the World".

The move once again showcased the technological prowess of China in rapidly commercializing the superfast technology and it will better help scientific research, environmental monitoring, high-definition live broadcasting and other activities on the highest mountain.

Huawei said it has offered its end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile's dual gigabit network, where base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the altitude of 5,300 meters, the Transition Camp at 5,800 meters, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters. Huawei's 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimization are done by a dozen network specialists stationed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in regions at altitudes of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations.