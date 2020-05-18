Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
China has over 200,000 5G base stations in use

(Xinhua)    10:05, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G base stations in use nationwide has exceeded 200,000, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Sunday.

China has hit the "fast-forward" button on the construction of Internet infrastructure, with 4G users registering 128 million, ranking first in the world, said Chen Zhaoxiong, vice minister of the MIIT.

Chen also noted that the burgeoning digital economy has now become a new growth driver, accounting for over one-third of the gross domestic product.

China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunications operators, said it will have over 300,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020.

Another leading telecom operator China Unicom said it will work with China Telecom to finish construction on 250,000 5G base stations across the country by the end of this year.

