Shanghai to further reopen primary schools, kindergartens

Second-graders have a class at a junior high school in Shanghai, on May 6, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

SHANGHAI - First, second and third-graders of elementary schools in Shanghai will return to school from June 2 as the epidemic wanes, and the city's public kindergartens will also reopen on the same day, local authorities said Saturday.

The junior students can choose to continue their online education at home if necessary, said the municipal education commission. The online course will last till the end of this semester.

From June 2, private kindergartens in Shanghai can decide their own time to resume classes after getting approval from the district education administrations.

The commission said elementary schools and kindergartens should meet the epidemic prevention requirements before resuming classes.

Training institutions, after meeting relevant requirements for epidemic prevention and control, can also resume offline service in open space from next Monday.

Previously, middle and high schools in Shanghai have resumed classes partially for senior and sophomore students.