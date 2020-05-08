Shanghai to further lower COVID-19 response level

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will further lower its public health emergency response for the COVID-19 epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday, the municipal government information office said Friday.

Shanghai has reported no new confirmed indigenous COVID-19 cases since March 3, and the government has therefore decided to further downgrade the public health emergency response level according to relevant laws and regulations, the office said.

On Jan. 24, Shanghai, a metropolis in eastern China, activated the highest level of public health emergency response to control the outbreak. From March 24, the city lowered its emergency response from level I to level II.

The city said it will continue to attach great importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic while making coordinated efforts to promote economic and social development.