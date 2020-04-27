Shanghai reports no new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

On Sunday, no new imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai. Ten patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

By Sunday, a total of 303 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai. Among them, 66 patients remain in the hospital for treatment with one of them in critical condition.

On Sunday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. The municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Sunday, including seven deaths.