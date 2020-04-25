Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:55, April 25, 2020

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for Friday, local health authority said Saturday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 302 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Friday. Among them, 216 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, and 86 others have remained in hospital for treatment with one of them in critical condition.

On Friday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. By Friday, the municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York