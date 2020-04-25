Shanghai reports no new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for Friday, local health authority said Saturday.

The municipal health commission said a total of 302 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Friday. Among them, 216 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, and 86 others have remained in hospital for treatment with one of them in critical condition.

On Friday, no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported. By Friday, the municipality had reported 339 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths.