Shanghai high schools reopen to seniors

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Municipality on Monday partially reopened high schools, with seniors being the first batch to resume classes on campus.

At 7 a.m., students wearing masks took temperatures, disinfected their hands and kept one-meter away from each other in line to enter the Shanghai Shidong High School.

After a long period of online classes amid the epidemic, classmates finally met each other in person. "It feels like meeting with netizens," said a student waiting in line who only gave his surname as Wang.

Li Li, vice president of the school, said the school carried out several drills before the reopening and also held on-line parents' meetings, informing parents and students of the epidemic prevention and control requirements in advance.

Based on relevant regulations, teachers and students should be offered masks and places like the canteen, dormitories, classrooms, washing basins and toilets should be disinfected regularly every day.

The schools with an existing number of 100 teachers and students or more are required to be equipped with a thermal image screening machine at the gate.

In the First Affiliated Middle School of East China Normal University, teachers prepared psychological counseling for the students in their first class apart from epidemic prevention and control knowledge.

Lu Panliang, president of the school, said a few students were not well prepared mentally because of the prolonged vacation caused by the epidemic.

"We have asked teachers to help students get used to school life and provided them with assistance in psychological counseling subject to different situations of individuals," Lu said.

Lu Jing, director of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, said schools are required to make reasonable teaching plans to enable students to get ready for examination as soon as possible.

Affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic, China's national college entrance exam will be postponed by one month to July 7 and 8, according to the Ministry of Education.