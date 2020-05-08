7-year-old continues her school assignments in creative makeshift desk at market in Hubei

Continuing her studies under a chopping board at a market for over a month, a 7-year-old girl has touched many hearts with the spirit of never giving up as she continues learning even in a time of adversity.

Ke Enya is a first-grader from a primary school in Yuyangguan township in Wufeng Tujia autonomous county in the city of Yichang, central China’s Hubei province.

After her parents reopened their braised vegetable store at a local market on April 3, after the COVID-19 epidemic became under control, the young girl has been learning at the shop.

It has surprised many that she could focus on her class when she is sandwiched between so much stuff in such a small space, with so many distractions.

Though the learning space is small, it is equipped with a laptop, two table lamps, a fast internet connection, and her attentive mother, Zhao Weiwei, who checks her daughter’s homework when she is not busy.