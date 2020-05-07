China classifies all counties as COVID-19 low-risk areas

A sanitation worker cleans up a street in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China classifies all counties as low-risk for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Thursday, a health official said.

The move came as no domestic cases have been reported in the Chinese mainland for four consecutive days as of Wednesday, with no new deaths for 22 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Mi noted that there is still uncertainty about the epidemic situation, calling for continuous efforts in patient treatment and rehabilitation management and implementation of regular epidemic prevention and control measures, to guard against virus rebound.