Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- No new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Two confirmed imported cases were reported in northwest China's Shaanxi Province Tuesday.

The daily number of newly confirmed imported cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland has been less than ten for a week, the commission said.

-- Central China's Hubei Province had reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 32 consecutive days as of Tuesday since April 4. The province still had 633 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 16 such cases were added and 33 released from quarantine Tuesday.

-- About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan, capital of Hubei and a city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

-- Health authorities in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province said the province has achieved a daily nucleic acid testing capacity for COVID-19 of more than 90,000 samples as of Wednesday.