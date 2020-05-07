Overseas returnee extends gratitude to medics in China

TIANJIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A thank-you note with neat, hard-tipped calligraphy went viral at a quarantine site in Baodi District, northern China's Tianjin Municipality.

"To all medics, thank you for your 14 days of meticulous care. It was my first time in Tianjin. Though I had no time to appreciate the beauty of the city, I met with the most lovable people here," read the note from 20-year-old Zhang Kanhao.

Zhang is a Chinese student studying psychology in the United States who took a 13-hour flight from Los Angeles to Beijing in late March. But as international flights to the capital city have been diverted to nearby airports, Zhang eventually landed in Tianjin Binhai International Airport on March 26.

After a temperature check and inquiries about his health condition and travel history, Zhang was taken to a quarantine site.

"China has done a great job in epidemic prevention and control. Special entrances and lounges have been assigned for inbound passengers. We were also picked up by designated vehicles upon arrival," he said.

Zhang attended online classes, practised hard-tipped calligraphy and watched TV during his fortnight in quarantine. "In addition to three meals a day, we were also provided with abundant fruits and vegetables," he said.

Medics took their temperatures, helped them buy daily necessities and even offered psychological counseling to those in need.

"We hope all the overseas students can return home safe and sound," said Song Lili, a doctor. "We tried to enrich their lives under quarantine by sending them books and flowers and preparing cakes and cards on their birthdays."

Song was greatly moved after reading Zhang's letter. "We can feel his sincerity through the words," said Song.

"Every 'thank you' is the greatest recognition of our work," said Men Limin, deputy head of Yuhua Hospital in Tianjin.

"Though I could not see their faces clearly under the hazmat suits, they have given me thoughtful care, and I just wanted to express my gratitude in my own way," said the student.

Zhang has arrived home in the city of Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. His dream is to turn knowledge into power like the frontline medics after graduation.

"My writing is too clumsy to express my gratitude. I hope that one day, all of you can take off the masks and enjoy the beauty of spring and life," Zhang wrote in the letter.