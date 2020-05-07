Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Daily new imported cases less than 10 for a week: Chinese official

(Xinhua)    09:20, May 07, 2020

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The daily number of newly confirmed imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Chinese mainland has been less than ten for a week, said a Chinese health official on Wednesday.

In countries bordering China, the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day has increased more than seven times compared with a month ago, warned Mi Feng from the National Health Commission at a press conference in Beijing.

The country is still facing rising risks of imported cases and domestic resurgence, said Mi.

The number of close contacts of COVID-19 cases, who are still under medical observation nationwide, dropped below 7,000 on Tuesday, said Mi.

