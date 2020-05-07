NW China's Ningxia further lowers COVID-19 emergency response level

YINCHUAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has further downgraded its emergency response toward the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, local authorities said Wednesday.

Starting from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Ningxia lowered its emergency response from the second level to the third level, according to the regional government.

Previously, Ningxia downgraded its emergency response from the top level to the second level on Feb. 28. By Tuesday, it had reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 63 consecutive days.