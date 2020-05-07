Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

NW China's Ningxia further lowers COVID-19 emergency response level

(Xinhua)    09:08, May 07, 2020

YINCHUAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has further downgraded its emergency response toward the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, local authorities said Wednesday.

Starting from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Ningxia lowered its emergency response from the second level to the third level, according to the regional government.

Previously, Ningxia downgraded its emergency response from the top level to the second level on Feb. 28. By Tuesday, it had reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 63 consecutive days.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York