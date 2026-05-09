Marine ranch in S China's Guangxi achieves bumper golden pompano harvest

People's Daily Online) 15:16, May 09, 2026

Photo shows freshly harvested golden pompano at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

The Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, recently kicked off its first golden pompano harvest of 2026.

Situated near the Beibu Gulf, the ranch enjoys outstanding natural conditions: an average annual temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, short winters and long summers, over 350 frost-free days, and roughly 1,900 hours of sunshine per year. With abundant light, nutrient-rich waters, and thriving plankton populations, the area provides an ideal natural environment for golden pompano.

"We expect total production this year to reach 2.5 million kilograms to 3.5 million kilograms. With current market prices ranging from 28 to 32 yuan (about $4.1–$4.7) per kilogram, total output value could exceed 70 million yuan," said Li Haifeng, general manager of Beihai Hailiandao Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

The company currently operates 86 deep-sea, wave-resistant net cages, each producing around 35,000 kilograms of golden pompano. Its products are sold nationwide and exported to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

"The bumper golden pompano harvest reflects not only the generosity of the sea, but also the results of our commitment to ecological sustainability and technology-driven aquaculture," said Wang Xianfeng, director of the Oceanic Bureau of Haicheng district.

By promoting deep-sea anti-wave cage technology and adopting a staggered harvest schedule, local enterprises have boosted their profits while creating more opportunities for fishermen to increase their incomes.

In 2025, Haicheng district produced 10,000 tonnes of golden pompano, with an output value of 270 million yuan.

Photo shows freshly harvested golden pompano at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

Golden pompano are harvested at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

Golden pompano are harvested at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

Workers harvest golden pompano at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

A worker harvests golden pompano at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

Photo shows net cages at the Guanling Marine Ranch in Haicheng district, Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Jinwen, Chen Wenbao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)