Shengzha rice noodles, a fresh taste of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua) 08:32, March 24, 2026

A staff member makes Shengzha rice noodles at a restaurant in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People participate in a noodle-eating competition during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members make Shengzha rice noodles for locals and tourists during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members make Shengzha rice noodles at a restaurant in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members make Shengzha rice noodles at a restaurant in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A competitor makes Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children taste Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People participate in a noodle-eating competition during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A competitor makes Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This photo taken on March 21, 2026 shows Shengzha rice noodles at a restaurant in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People show Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Competitors make Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People participate in a noodle-eating competition during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People taste Shengzha rice noodles during an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship competition in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2026.

Shengzha rice noodles are a traditional local delicacy in Guangxi, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The craftsmanship behind these noodles has been inscribed on the regional intangible cultural heritage list of Guangxi.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the noodles are produced through a meticulous, multi-day process that includes selecting rice, fermenting the rice, grinding into slurry, pressing out excess water, steaming and kneading the dough. The defining step is pressing the dough directly into boiling water to form strands, which are then immediately removed and served with seasonings for a fresh flavor. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)