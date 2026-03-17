Construction of urban village renovation project underway in Nanning, Guangxi

Xinhua) 15:03, March 17, 2026

A worker works at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker works at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers work at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker installs handrails at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers work at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker carries materials at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2026. The urban village renovation project is a key project promoted by the local government, which has been progressing smoothly. It is expected that the new houses of the project can be delivered to the residents by the end of October this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)