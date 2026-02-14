Seafood harvest underway in Qinzhou, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:24, February 14, 2026

A villager dries seafood in Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The seafood harvest is currently underway at marine farms in Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In fishermen's courtyards, seafood is laid out to dry, drawing tourists who stop to watch the process, inquire about prices, and take photos. In recent years, improved transportation infrastructure has turned the sea farms into a growing tourist attraction.

Photo shows an aerial view of Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Photo shows oyster farms in Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

A villager dries oysters in Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Photo shows an aerial view of Longmengang town, Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)