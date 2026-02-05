1,200-seat high-speed passenger ship put into operation in Beihai, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 16:39, February 05, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows the Beiyou 36 passenger ship departing from Beihai international port and heading for Weizhou Island in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. Beiyou 36, the 1,200-seat high-speed passenger ship newly put into operation in Baihai for the Spring Festival travel rush, has a total length of 71 meters, a designed speed of 29 knots, and a maximum speed of over 32 knots. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Passengers wait for the start of the maiden voyage of the Beiyou 36 passenger ship at Beihai international port in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Passengers receive candies to celebrate the maiden voyage of the Beiyou 36 passenger ship heading for Weizhou Island from Beihai in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

