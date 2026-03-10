We Are China

From ancient traditions to modern tourism: the revival of "Pohui"

Xinhua) 08:21, March 10, 2026

This aerial drone photo shows Miao people playing Lusheng during the "pohui" festival in a Miao ethnic village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 7, 2026. (Photo by Long Linzhi/Xinhua)

LIUZHOU, March 9 (Xinhua) -- "Pohui" festival, a local folk event, was held in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County around the Spring Festival this year. People dressed in festive costumes came together to pray for blessings, share joy of life and entertain themselves.

In recent years, thanks to the funding support from Guangdong Province under a "pairing-up" initiative, local authorities have leveraged the ethnic cultural resources to develop local cultural tourism industry, with the aim of promoting rural revitalization.

People walk toward a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Miao women stage a folk performance during the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in a Miao ethnic village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo shows people enjoying a grand banquet during the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A child plays Lusheng during the "pohui" festival in a scenic area of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

Miao women stage a folk performance during the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in a scenic area of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

People attend a fair celebrating the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

