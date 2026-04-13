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Guangxi Yangshuo's Golden Dragon Parade makes its debut in Beijing
(CGTN) 17:16, April 13, 2026
Recently, a "water dragon" from Yangshuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, made a stunning appearance on the Nanchang River in Beijing, attracting widespread attention. Anyone who gets to witness the traditional Golden Dragon Parade is said to be in luck!
Reporters: Wang Shengdong and Du Zhengpu
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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