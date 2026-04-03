Chinese fir industry fuels rural revitalization in Rong'an, China's Guangxi
Workers operate on a production line at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Workers operate on a production line at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Workers operate on a production line at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Workers operate on a production line at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A worker works at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A worker drives a forklift to transfer Chinese fir boards at a board production factory in Rong'an County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Rong'an County has leveraged its high-quality resources of Chinese fir to drive rural revitalization. Through integrating seedling cultivation, planting, timber processing and rural tourism, the Chinese fir-related industry has emerged as a pillar sector in Rong'an, creating more than 20,000 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
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