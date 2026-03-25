Liuzhou Luosifen: Local street food goes global

Xinhua) 09:12, March 25, 2026

This photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a bowl of Luosifen at a shop in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

NANNING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Known for its unique and rich flavor, Luosifen, a traditional Chinese rice noodle dish in Liuzhou, has gained popularity widely.

Over the past decade, the city has promoted the high-quality development of Luosifen's entire industry chain, with the product exported to dozens of countries and regions. In 2025, the total sales revenue of Luosifen industry chain exceeded 80 billion yuan (about 12 billion U.S. dollars).

More than just a dish, Liuzhou Luosifen represents the distinctive culinary culture of Guangxi. Today, it has become a cultural attraction, drawing large numbers of tourists to the city to experience this unique food culture.

In 2021, the craftsmanship of Liuzhou Luosifen was inscribed into China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

Li Yuanlong, an inheritor of Luosifen making technique from China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, prepares a serving of Luosifen noodle during the "Chinese Culinary Night: A Taste of Guangxi" event in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, Aug. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Meng)

People queue up to buy Luosifen at a shop in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers package Luosifen at a food company in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People queue up to buy stir-fried Luosifen from a shop in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

Tourists buy Luosifen at a specialty shop in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members make Luosifen at a shop in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

Farmers eat Luosifen in the fields at Dangjiu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists queue up to buy Luosifen from a shop at Xinguo Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)