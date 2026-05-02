Chinese premier stresses advancing water network construction

Xinhua) 09:25, May 02, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a canal construction site in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2026. Li made an investigation tour in Guangxi from April 29 to May 1. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

NANNING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed efforts to accelerate the construction of the main framework of the country's water network to provide fundamental support and important guarantees for economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from April 29 to May 1.

He also underscored coordinating the planning and building of water network projects at all levels, and enhancing the comprehensive utilization of water resources.

In Nanning, Li toured Guangxi's flood control system and water conservancy hub operations, and reviewed the comprehensive management work along both banks of the Yongjiang River. He pointed out that building a robust water network is a strategic measure to bolster flood prevention and disaster reduction capabilities, optimize water resource allocation, and ensure national water security.

Efforts should be accelerated to promote the development of the water network, coordinate existing and new projects, advance the upgrading and intelligent transformation of water infrastructure, and focus on improving network efficiency, he noted.

After visiting a canal construction site in Qinzhou City, the premier stressed the importance of high standards and high quality in canal and large hub construction to ensure smooth and timely navigation. While visiting the Qinzhou automated container terminal, Li called for efforts to further improve port facilities, enhance intelligent operation, and promote the deep integration of the water network with shipping.

At a mangrove ecological reserve in Beihai City, Li underscored that aquatic ecosystem protection is a vital component of water network construction, calling for strengthened mangrove wetland and coastal wetland protection and restoration. While visiting a pumping station of a water resources allocation project, Li stressed careful planning and construction of major water diversion projects, and improving water resource allocation patterns.

With southern regions like Guangxi entering flood season, Li urged comprehensive inspections to identify potential hazards and hidden dangers to ensure the safety of residents and their property.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a pumping station of a water resources allocation project in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2026. Li made an investigation tour in Guangxi from April 29 to May 1. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)