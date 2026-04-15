Students participate in Sanyuesan Festival celebrations in China's Guangxi
Students perform bamboo pole dance at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students dance at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students make handicrafts at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students display delicacies at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students sing folk songs at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students take part in an on-land dragon boat race at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
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