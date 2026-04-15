Students participate in Sanyuesan Festival celebrations in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 16:52, April 15, 2026

Students perform bamboo pole dance at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students dance at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students make handicrafts at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students display delicacies at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students sing folk songs at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students take part in an on-land dragon boat race at a primary school in Changzhou District of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2026. The Sanyuesan Festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month by various ethnic groups in China, which falls on April 19 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)