Robot performs bamboo pole dance during traditional Sanyuesan Festival in S China's Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:56, April 21, 2026
The Sanyuesan Festival, celebrated on the third day of the third lunar month and falling on April 19 this year, is observed by various ethnic groups across China. In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a robot attempted the bamboo pole dance, moving in rhythm as the poles clapped open and shut. The moment blended tradition with technology, offering a glimpse into China's growing robotics industry, while bringing plenty of fun and surprise to onlookers.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)
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