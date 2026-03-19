Italian sinologist committed to fostering communication between Chinese and Western cultures

People's Daily Online) 14:57, March 19, 2026

Dario Famularo gives an interview to People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

"The mission of sinologists is to help Chinese culture cross boundaries," said Dario Famularo, a young Italian sinologist who has been in China for over a decade. He is dedicated to building a bridge between Chinese and Western cultures.

Famularo now teaches at Sichuan International Studies University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. He has long been engaged in research on Sinology in Italy, focusing on how Italian sinologists perceive and understand China. He also teaches the history of cultural exchange between China and Italy, as well as courses in Italian literature.

In November 2025, the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference was held in Beijing. Young sinologists participating in the event, including Famularo, wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Soon afterward, they received a reply from Xi encouraging them to serve as messengers who promote mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Xi emphasized that Sinology originates in China but belongs to the world, and it is a common heritage shared by all humanity. Famularo feels this offers a profound summary of the essence and mission of Sinology.

"Sinology should be rooted in China, study China, and gain a true understanding of Chinese society and cultural development. Meanwhile, Chinese culture, with its several-thousand-year history and enduring vitality, offers its rich resources and values to all of humanity," said Famularo. He added that the mission of sinologists is to help the world understand China and to engage in promoting the innovative transformation and development of China's fine traditional culture.

Famularo said that in the future, he will work with Chinese and foreign scholars to make Sinology an important bridge between China and the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)