Interview: Global Civilization Initiative far-reaching, says Croatian ex-president

ZAGREB, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) to promote mutual understanding and cooperation among civilizations carries great significance and long-term impact, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"I very much welcome and agree with the GCI. I believe it is a very important concept with far-reaching implications," said Josipovic, who served as Croatia's president from 2010 to 2015.

He emphasized that the initiative's core idea -- connecting different civilizations, nations and societies -- is vital in a world facing growing challenges.

"The world today is confronted with numerous crises -- armed conflicts, wars, pandemics, and natural disasters -- that no single country can handle alone," he said, noting that the GCI presents a vision for how the international community should work together in addressing such global issues.

Josipovic also highlighted the initiative's principles of embracing cultural diversity and promoting equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and tolerance among civilizations.

"Different civilizations must not only respect each other but also strive to understand one another," he said. "Only through mutual understanding can we eliminate barriers and foster the continued development of all civilizations. I believe this initiative will gain more support among global leaders."

Speaking on the importance of building connections between Chinese and European civilizations, Josipovic referred to the legacy of 13th-century explorer Marco Polo, who is believed by some historians to have been born on the Croatian island of Korcula, then part of the Venetian Empire.

According to Croatian scholars, Marco Polo was born around 1254 into a family of merchants and shipbuilders. He later traveled along the ancient Silk Road to China, where he spent 17 years. His journeys were documented in "The Travels of Marco Polo," a book that introduced many Europeans to the East.

Josipovic noted that Marco Polo remains a symbol of enduring relevance in China-Europe exchanges, highlighting the historical links between the two civilizations.

"His story demonstrates that Chinese and European civilizations not only share common values but also have the capacity to cooperate across many fields -- especially cultural exchange," he said.

He recalled that during his presidency in July 2012, Croatia hosted an international festival in honor of Marco Polo. A Chinese delegation from Shanghai attended the event, and discussions on bilateral cultural cooperation took place. The delegation also visited Korcula, a destination that has since drawn many Chinese tourists inspired by Polo's travels.

Having visited China more than 20 times, Josipovic has long championed stronger relations between Croatia, Europe and China. He underscored the important role played by European cultural institutions in China and their Chinese counterparts in Europe.

"These institutions have contributed significantly to deepening mutual understanding and stand as proof of fruitful cultural cooperation between the two sides," he said. "Their success encourages the establishment of more such platforms in the future."

