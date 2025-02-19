Xinhua research report on promoting development of human civilization published in Tokyo

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows copies of a report titled "Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization through Exchange and Mutual Learning" in Tokyo, Japan. The National High-Level Think Tank of the Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday issued a report in Tokyo, capital of Japan, titled "Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization through Exchange and Mutual Learning." The think tank unveiled the research report during a dialogue on boosting cultural exchange between media organizations and think tanks of China and Japan, shedding light on a comprehensive and in-depth interpretation and explanation of China's practice of promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and its global significance as well as direction and guidance for pooling global forces and realizing the overall interests of mankind. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National High-Level Think Tank of the Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday issued a report in Tokyo, capital of Japan, titled "Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization through Exchange and Mutual Learning."

The think tank unveiled the research report during a dialogue on boosting cultural exchange between media organizations and think tanks of China and Japan, shedding light on a comprehensive and in-depth interpretation and explanation of China's practice of promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and its global significance as well as direction and guidance for pooling global forces and realizing the overall interests of mankind.

Structured into four chapters, the report uses historical cases, detailed data, rich stories and vivid details to review the historical process of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, analyze the current difficulties facing the development of human civilization, explain China's solution to deepening exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and emphasize the need to pool global forces for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

China advocates the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, which emphasizes overcoming cultural misunderstanding, clash and supremacy through exchanges, mutual learning and coexistence. This has provided more options for resolving the predicament of the development of human civilization and promoting the diversified development of global civilization, the report said.

The report also showcases the historical achievements and current practices of cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Japan, providing valuable references for further dialogue and cooperation between the two civilizations.

Many media and think tank experts attending the dialogue agreed with the report's views, believing that in the face of common global challenges, countries must strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, build a just and reasonable international order, and promote the common values of humanity.

The dialogue was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the Chinese Embassy in Japan.

