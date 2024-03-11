Home>>
Chinese civilization: A living ancient civilization
(People's Daily App) 14:30, March 11, 2024
Spanning more than 5,000 years, the Chinese civilization has weathered ups and downs in the course of history, making it the only continuous civilization in the world. It is not just about cultural relics or traditions, but also about the ideals and perspectives that have shaped the way Chinese people view the world. The legacy of Chinese civilization has never faded away, and today it is embracing the world with an open and inclusive mindset.
