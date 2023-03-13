Home>>
Understanding China: What does the country have to offer?
(People's Daily App) 14:45, March 13, 2023
China has breathtaking landscapes and is home to a profound variety of animal species. The country also has kept alive a glittering civilization that has evolved for more than 5,000 years.
But more than that, there are some other unique facets worth exploring about the country. Join the People's Daily and embark on this journey to learn more about China.
