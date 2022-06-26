Ancient civilizations hold online dialogue calling for int’l cooperation to promote world peace and development

With the theme of “Upholding Justice and Achieving Common Development,” the Online Dialogue of Friendship Associations of Four Countries with Ancient Civilizations was held on June 24, 2022.

The Dialogue was hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFF).

A screenshot of the Online Dialogue of Friendship Associations of Four Countries with Ancient Civilizations held on June 24, 2022. (Photo/Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

Scholars and experts from China, Greece, Egypt, and India discussed the traditional values of the four ancient civilizations and how to apply their respective ancestors’ wisdom to resolve present-day global challenges.

Lin Songtian, President of CPAFF, delivered an opening speech. The world currently stands at a crossroad and facing major changes unseen in a century, Lin noted, adding that “facing the common crisis of mankind, we should to unite as one and voice our call of civilization and justice to safeguard world peace and enable people around the world to enjoy a peaceful and happy life.”

“China has always advocated equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations. We should understand the values of different civilizations with a broad mind and respect people of different countries in exploring their own development paths. We should eliminate estrangement through exchanges, avoid clashes through interactions, and replace superiority based on pride and prejudice with co-existence among civilizations. Only in this way can we achieve the common prosperity of all civilizations through exchanges and mutual learning,” said Lin.

Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFF), delivers an opening speech at the Online Dialogue of Friendship Associations of Four Countries with Ancient Civilizations on June 24, 2022. (Photo/ Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

All the participants came to an agreement that civilization is the crystallization of the progress of human society, the common intellectual treasure of people all over the world, as well as the spiritual bond that can lead human society to a bright future.

Scholars and experts expanded the discussion regarding how ancient civilizations affect the world today and how people might utilize them to safeguard peace and development. Chrisi Vitsilaki, Rector of the University of the Aegean in Greece, noted in her speech that amalgamation is “the crucial point in the development of ancient Greek civilization.” “Therefore, knowing, respecting, and absorbing the varieties between different civilizations enhances the understanding and friendship between Greece and other countries,” said Vitsliaki.

George Fernandes, President of the India (Maharashtra State)-China Friendship Association, made an analogy between Chinese and Indian civilizations: “Both countries advocate the value that ‘the world is a family,’ and a peaceful relationship should be built between countries.”

Photo shows attendees at the Online Dialogue of Friendship Associations of Four Countries with Ancient Civilizations held on June 24, 2022. (Photo/Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

Aly El-Hefny, Vice President of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, noted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the sanctions from the US and other Western countries, had brought “catastrophic effects to the world economy, which has also led to another food and energy crisis.” “As a result, the world should work together to fight against violence, confrontation, and imperialism,” said El-Hefny.

Pella Karpathiotaki, an expert on international studies in Greece, also emphasized that the so-called “democracy” in some Western countries is not the democracy that Greek civilization advocated. “Instead, the ‘democracy’ that they are talking about has been ideologized and weaponized as a tool for intervening in the internal issues of other countries,” said Karpathiotaki.

Karpathiotaki also made the point that labeling and treating other countries with double-standards through the excuses of democracy and human rights is a brutal behavior. It aims to undermine the current international order as well as the development of some emerging countries.

The participants came to an agreement that living in the world as a family is the aspiration for most civilized countries. Respecting, learning, communicating, and cooperating is the methodology that most civilized countries need to get along. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the eventual goal for all human beings.

The Dialogue ended with a joint declaration calling for international cooperation to promote world peace and development.

