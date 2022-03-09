China's foreign policy promoting world peace, cooperation: experts

March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Experts and officials of many countries highlighted China's diplomatic efforts in safeguarding world peace, promoting international cooperation and global development as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on Monday China's foreign policy and foreign relations at a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Adhering to multilateralism and peaceful development, China has played a key stabilization role in global peace and security, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, highlighting China's contribution to the United Nations in promoting world peace and development.

Syrian political analyst Maher Ihsan said China over the years has always been committed to promoting world peace and development, firmly upholding multilateralism, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China's diplomatic practices have become a ballast stone in the international order and world stability, he stressed, adding that China's role is particularly significant and far-reaching against the current turbulent international backdrop.

Vesna Pusic, former Croatian minister of foreign affairs, noted that China promotes peaceful foreign policies in the world, for the benefit of all peoples, and contributes to global development.

Geza M. Szebeni, an expert on NATO at the Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary, hailed China for its willingness to offer mediation over the situation in Ukraine, which can contribute to reaching an agreement and achieving peace.

Noting China as a strong advocate of multilateralism, Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said that "collaboration and a multinational approach are the key" to addressing global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change, terrorism and extremism.

Thanks to cooperation with China, Serbia has accelerated its economic development and raised people's living standards, said Zarko Obradovic, vice president of the Socialist Party of Serbia and a member of the Serbian parliament, adding that the support and assistance of China have helped Serbia fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Neak Chandarith, director of the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center, said the BRI has been importantly contributing to Cambodia's development strategies.

"The BRI projects will be the major contributors to Cambodia's economic growth in the post-pandemic era," which, he said, will help Cambodia achieve its development goals.

