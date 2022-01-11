Chinese VP stresses exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations

Xinhua) 08:22, January 11, 2022

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a speech at the 2nd Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations via video, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Monday that promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations is a major task to achieve world peace and development, as well as a better life for the people.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a video speech to the opening ceremony of the 2nd Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.

"We need to deepen the understanding of our own and other civilizations, find the key to inter-civilization exchanges from the perspective of all mankind, gain confidence from history, culture and philosophy, and build consensus on building a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

With a history of more than 5,000 years, the Chinese nation has created a splendid culture, which makes an important contribution to the progress of human civilization, Wang noted.

Wang said that the Communist Party of China, leading the Chinese people in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, has created a new model for human advancement.

China will continue to strengthen solidarity and coordination with other countries to pool forces for the advancement of civilization and jointly create a better future, Wang said.

"We are willing to share the opportunity of development with the world, accelerate the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and deepen the Belt and Road cooperation," he said.

"Achieving democracy and freedom is the shared mission for all mankind, and the rich political civilizations should not be measured by only one yardstick," said Wang.

Wang said that China is willing to work with all parties to explore new ways for the development and progress of human democracy, on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual learning.

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)