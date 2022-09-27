8th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicks off in China's Shandong

Photo shows a scene of the opening ceremony for the 8th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, Shandong Province. (Photo/dzwww.com)

The 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival (ICCF) and 8th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations opened in the city of Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius in east China's Shandong Province, on Sept. 26.

The three-day event, held both online and offline, drew experts, scholars, and honored guests from different countries and regions.

Since the forum was launched in 2010, it has grown to become an important window for the world to understand China, a vital platform for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and an important bridge for building consensus among civilizations.

Held under the theme "Diversity of Human Civilizations and the Common Values of Mankind," this year's event includes a main forum and nine sub-forums, and features over 40 sub-forum events, including interviews and dialogues, as well as other activities.

The main forum features 14 high-level academic exchange activities, including keynote speeches, interviews and dialogues.

Meanwhile, the theme of this year's ICCF is "Commemorating the 2,573rd Birthday of Confucius."

