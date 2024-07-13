Commentary: Civilization dialogue increases mutual understanding, bridges cultural gap

Xinhua) 14:30, July 13, 2024

JINAN, July 12 (Xinhua) -- In a world aggravated by weak and unbalanced economic growth and geopolitical tensions, the pursuit of a sustainable way for different countries and civilizations to coexist has emerged as an important and imperative issue. Against this background, it makes sense to draw wisdom from Confucianism.

Heavyweight scholars and participants of the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations noted that the world should move toward the Confucian ideal of "harmony in diversity."

As the host city of the forum, Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, is the birthplace of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius. With such a cultural pedigree, it is no wonder that Qufu has become a hotspot for international cultural exchanges.

Chinese civilization has cherished peace and inclusiveness over its millennia-old history. Ancient Chinese thinkers emphasized the importance of rituals and peace in daily life, as illustrated by the age-old adage: "In practicing the rules of propriety, it is harmony that is prized."

Today, peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation are the shared aspirations of people worldwide. The values of "peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom" put forward by China echo humanity's common values and aspirations.

China has built a range of channels to promote dialogue between different civilizations, such as the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. The Global Civilization Initiative, a public good offered by China to the world, calls for opening up a new prospect of enhanced exchanges and understanding among different peoples and better interactions and integration of diversified cultures.

Today, traditional Chinese culture is better perceived by the world. A batch of books about Chinese philosophical wisdom have been translated into different languages and warmly received by the global book market. The Chinese classic "Dao De Jing," or "The Classic of the Way and Virtue," has been translated into nearly 100 languages and is one of the world's best-selling cultural masterpieces. Ancient Chinese concepts of greatness in simplicity and harmony with nature have won the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.

As the world's second-largest economy, China is integrated with the world in an increasingly profound way. Therefore, mutual understanding between China and the West carries special significance.

"The Analects of Confucius" stated: "It is such a delight to have friends coming from afar." China is committed to promoting mutual understanding and making friends through open and communicative means. The recent "China travel" boom exemplifies the vibrant people-to-people exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and helps foreign visitors understand Chinese culture and society more.

The progression of economic globalization means that the future of all countries is closely connected. Humanity's modernization requires tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. Given the unprecedented challenges facing humanity, it is even more necessary than ever for all countries to respect diversity and deepen exchanges and mutual learning for a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)