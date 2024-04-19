Feel the pulse of ancient civilization from Luxor to Yin Ruins

Xinhua) 08:30, April 19, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows oracle bones with inscriptions displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

BEIJING, April 18(Xinhua) -- Luxor, the ancient city of Thebes in southern Egypt, was the pharaohs' capital at the height of their power during the New Kingdom from the 16th century BC to the 11th century BC. Seen by many as the world's largest open-air museum, it is home to famous Tutankhamen's tomb in the Valley of the Kings and the ruins of the huge Karnak Temple Complex and Luxor Temple.

The Yin Ruins, which is located in Anyang of central China's Henan Province, is the first documented late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) capital site in China, as confirmed by archaeological excavations and oracle bone inscriptions.

Luxor and the Yin Ruins have, respectively, witnessed the historic highlights of the development of Egypt and China, the two ancient civilizations.

April 18 marks the International Day for Monuments and Sites. It is a sound occasion to explore the trace of past glory and have a touch with the glamour of ancient civilizations through the pictures of the two historic sites.

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a view of Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows visitors looking at chariot pit displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows murals at Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This combo photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows various bronze vessels unearthed from the Yin Ruins displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows people visiting Luxor Temple and the Avenue of the Sphinxes in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows the palace and royal ancestral shrines area site of the Yin Ruins (R) and the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on Jan. 24, 2023 shows mural paintings inside the tomb of Nefertari at the Valley of the Queens in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows visitors looking at a buffalo-shaped bronze vessel unearthed from the Yin Ruins at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows people visiting Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows the palace and royal ancestral shrines area site of the Yin Ruins in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a view at the Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows a man visiting the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows people visiting Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows a visitor looking at oracle bones with inscriptions displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows people visiting Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows a visitor taking pictures of exhibits displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows visitors taking pictures at Karnak Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows a tiger-shaped item with turquoise inlaid displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows mural paintings at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows a visitor looking at an exhibit displayed at the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows mural paintings at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows the new building of Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows people visiting Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows a visitor posing for pictures at Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Jan. 24, 2023 shows mural paintings inside the tomb of Nefertari at the Valley of the Queens in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)