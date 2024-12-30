China strives for exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations

According to the Chinese Confucian classic The Book of Rites, "All living things should flourish without harming each other; all ways of life should thrive without hindering each other."

Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted this ancient Chinese saying when meeting foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in October this year.

He explained that harmony in diversity is the law governing the occurrence and development of all things, as well as the law guiding the spread and advancement of human civilization. A civilization can flourish only through exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations, which are key driving forces for the progress of human civilization and world peace and development, noted Xi.

Chinese civilization, as an inclusive and integrated whole, has become what it is today through constant interactions with other civilizations. Distinguished by its inclusiveness, it emphasizes the beauty of diversity and the harmonious coexistence among all civilizations; appreciates different civilizations for their unique beauty; and remains committed to openness and inclusiveness, exchanges and mutual learning.

Rather than replacing diverse cultures with a single monoculture, Chinese civilization endeavors to integrate various cultures into a shared tapestry, resolving conflicts and forging consensus. The inclusiveness of Chinese civilization defines the open-mindedness of Chinese culture to embrace and draw on other cultures.

Drawing on the values of fine traditional Chinese culture, China upholds the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations. It has proposed and implemented the Global Civilizations Initiative (GCI), striving to paint a grand picture of civilization that promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Head-of-state diplomacy in 2024

Throughout the year 2024, the efforts to uphold openness and inclusiveness and promote mutual learning among civilizations have been a consistent theme of China's head-of-state diplomacy.

During his state visit to France, Xi communicated with French President Emmanuel Macron at Col du Tourmalet, contemplating the ways for different civilizations to coexist in harmony without seeking uniformity.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, he said that China will work with the Arab side in the spirit of inclusiveness and mutual learning to make their relations a paradigm of harmonious coexistence between civilizations.

At the opening ceremony of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he called for joint efforts to advance modernization featuring diversity and inclusiveness, and unveiled ten partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation, of which the Partnership Action for Mutual Learning among Civilizations was in the first place.

At the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, he called on BRICS members to build a BRICS committed to closer people-to-people exchanges, and act as advocates for harmonious coexistence among all civilizations, so that their diverse cultures can inspire one another and illuminate the path forward for BRICS.

During talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, he urged the two countries to shoulder the responsibility of the times of mutual learning among civilizations, advocate strengthening international dialogue among civilizations, and explore the establishment of a global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations.

From bilateral to multilateral occasions, and from regional to global issues, Xi has been committed to promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, striving to foster mutual understanding and mutual trust among countries worldwide.

As the future of all countries is closely connected, tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity's modernization process and making the garden of world civilizations flourish.

"We should be advocates for exchanges among civilizations. We should enhance communication and dialogue, and support each other in taking the path to modernization suited to our respective national conditions," Xi said at the "BRICS Plus" Leaders' Dialogue.

Tangible actions to implement Global Civilizations Initiative

This year, China continues to implement the GCI and promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations with concrete actions. The GCI has been incorporated into its bilateral cooperation agreements with more than 30 countries.

China has hosted a range of cultural exchange activities such as the opening ceremonies of the Kazakhstan tourism year in China in 2024 and the China-Russia Years of Culture. An exhibition of "Great Ancient Civilizations: China and the Tawantinsuyo in Peru" was jointly held by the two countries in Peru.

Besides, China and Greece have co-organized the inaugural World Conference of Classics and established the Chinese School of Classical Studies in Athens, creating a new platform of civilizational exchange and mutual learning between China, Greece, and other nations around the world.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by China to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, which fully indicates global recognition and support for the GCI and its core principles.

Joint pursuit of modernization

Chinese modernization is deeply rooted in fine traditional Chinese culture and draws inspiration from all of human civilization's outstanding achievements. It has created a new model for human advancement, providing an important reference for other developing countries as they explore a path to modernization suitable to their national conditions.

China is working with Africa to build a platform for governance experience sharing, a China-Africa knowledge network for development, and 25 centers on China and Africa studies. It is ready to make better use of Africa's leadership academies to cultivate talents for governance, and invite 1,000 members of African political parties to China to deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance.

It also coordinates with others to form a Global South Think Tanks Alliance to promote people-to-people exchanges and experience-sharing in governance.

These efforts demonstrate that China champions mutual respect, inclusiveness and coexistence of different civilizations in its modernization drive, striving for more fruitful outcomes under the GCI.

To meet common challenges and create a better future for all, the world looks to civilization to play its role. China stands ready to work with all countries to implement the GCI, uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, so as to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

