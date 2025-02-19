Promoting exchanges among civilizations to benefit humanity

February 19, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In a world grappling with clashing values, the erosion of cultural diversity and rising sentiments for deglobalization, the harmonious coexistence and mutual exchange of diverse civilizations have never been more critical.

China, steadfast in its commitment to respecting civilizational diversity and enhancing cultural exchange, has also been a firm advocate for driving human development through inclusiveness and mutual learning.

On Tuesday, Xinhua Institute, Xinhua's think tank, released a report in Tokyo titled Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization Through Exchange and Mutual Learning. The report elaborates on China's efforts to promote civilizational exchange and mutual learning, underscoring its pivotal role in fostering international collaboration and advancing humanity's shared interests.

China's forward-looking Global Civilization Initiative is a testament to its vision for a more inclusive and harmonious world. The initiative emphasizes respect for the diversity of civilizations, the promotion of shared human values, the preservation and innovation of cultural heritage and stronger international cultural exchanges and cooperation.

By launching platforms like the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations and the Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations, China has deepened bilateral and multilateral cooperation, creating new opportunities for cultural exchange, people-to-people connections and mutual understanding.

In addressing the critical question of how diverse civilizations can coexist in harmony, China provides a roadmap for global unity amidst diversity.

As a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order and a provider of public goods, China has actively worked to mediate conflicts and promote stability worldwide, facilitate sustainable global economic growth, and create an environment conducive to the peaceful coexistence and inclusive exchange of civilizations.

Diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and further development.

As China has advocated, countries should actively work to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts. Through cross-cultural exchanges, the seeds of peace can be sown in the hearts of people worldwide, eventually growing into a thriving forest of harmony.

