Daniel Bell: We have to allow for the possibility of mutual learning

(People's Daily App) 13:49, April 17, 2025

Daniel Bell, professor and chair of political theory, Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, emphasized the importance of mutual learning amid rising international tensions. Speaking to People's Daily at the 2025 International Conference on Civilizational Dialogue, held on April 15 at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Bell highlighted how cultural exchange can help countries learn from one another and work through shared challenges.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Guan Kejiang, Sun Tianren, Ni Tao, Huang Jingjing, Qiao Wai, Lin Rui, Lu Dong, Li Yuanxin, Chu Chu and interns Guo Xuenan, Chen Yuxi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)