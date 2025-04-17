Home>>
Daniel Bell: We have to allow for the possibility of mutual learning
(People's Daily App) 13:49, April 17, 2025
Daniel Bell, professor and chair of political theory, Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, emphasized the importance of mutual learning amid rising international tensions. Speaking to People's Daily at the 2025 International Conference on Civilizational Dialogue, held on April 15 at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Bell highlighted how cultural exchange can help countries learn from one another and work through shared challenges.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Guan Kejiang, Sun Tianren, Ni Tao, Huang Jingjing, Qiao Wai, Lin Rui, Lu Dong, Li Yuanxin, Chu Chu and interns Guo Xuenan, Chen Yuxi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Xinhua research report on promoting development of human civilization published in Tokyo
- Promoting exchanges among civilizations to benefit humanity
- China will keep enhancing mutual learning among different cultures
- China strives for exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations
- Commentary: Civilization dialogue increases mutual understanding, bridges cultural gap
- Feel the pulse of ancient civilization from Luxor to Yin Ruins
- Chinese civilization: A living ancient civilization
- To write new chapters of modern Chinese civilization
- China National Archives of Publications and Culture tells stories of civilization exchanges
- Protecting cultural heritage, promoting mutual learning among civilizations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.