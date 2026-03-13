Chinese lifestyle captivates global audience

A young foreigner weighs Chinese herbal medicines under the guidance of a medical worker at the pharmacy of a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Nanyang, central China's Henan province. (Photo/Gao Song)

Wearing traditional Hanfu clothing, drinking warm water, and enjoying hot pot have become must-do experiences for many travelers to China, while the phrase "becoming Chinese" has turned into a popular online trend.

In recent months, Chinese lifestyles have gained remarkable popularity abroad, drawing worldwide attention. As the warmth of daily Chinese life travels across seas and mountains, it highlights the vibrant vitality of Chinese culture.

During this year's Spring Festival, visitors from more than 160 countries and regions traveled to China, exploring over 300 cities nationwide. In 2025, the number of inbound tourist arrivals surpassed 150 million.

Foreign visitors explore a health-and-wellness-themed tourist town in Xixia county, Nanyang, central China's Henan province, tasting local nourishing delicacies. (Photo/Wang Xiaojun)

Behind these numbers lies a growing global interest in China. Rather than simply visiting iconic landmarks, many foreign visitors now seek to experience the authentic rhythm of life in China -- immersing themselves in local communities and routines.

At its heart, this enthusiasm reflects a deep appreciation for China's profound cultural legacy and an emerging appreciation of the Chinese way of life.

China's cultural appeal manifests through relatable everyday moments: savoring regional cuisine, experiencing the ancient wisdom of Tui Na massage and Baduanjin, or taking a high-speed train ride, these tangible experiences turn a rich culture into something personal.

Through these small windows, a vivid and multidimensional China comes to life: a country where tradition and modernity intertwine, where ancient civilization coexists with contemporary living, where every individual can act as a cultural ambassador, where people from diverse backgrounds can find an emotional connection, and where each experience builds a bridge linking civilizations.

The global popularity of Chinese lifestyles is rooted in the rich heritage of China's fine traditional culture. The spirit of relentless self-improvement, the virtue of embracing all things with great moral integrity, and the values of trustworthiness and social harmony have been passed down through an unbroken civilization spanning more than 5,000 years. These enduring cultural nutrients have been deeply woven into the fabric of Chinese society and quietly shape everyday wisdom.

Foreign visitors learn about Hanfu etiquette in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong province. (Photo/Hong Xiaodong)

Cultural exchange is reciprocal -- a meeting of hearts and perspectives. Rooted in its rich cultural heritage, China is engaging with the world more openly than ever. By expanding unilateral visa-free entry and visa-free transit policies, the country has made spontaneous travel to China a reality. These initiatives serve as practical bridges for cross-cultural dialogue, enabling the world to gain a deeper understanding of China, while also providing fertile ground for Chinese culture to flourish globally.

The growing popularity of the idea of "becoming Chinese" reflects China's growing confidence and openness. As the country embarks on the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), it is sharing with the world its magnificent landscapes, brilliant culture and long history, as well as the joys of daily Chinese life.

Through equal dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations, China continues to tell a story of civilization that belongs not only to China, but also to the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)