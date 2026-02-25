Daring bike lion dance over canyon

(People's Daily App) 15:07, February 25, 2026

In Sanming, Fujian Province, a young performer amazes audiences with a bicycle-mounted lion dance across a 168 m-high, 256 m-long steel cable spanning a canyon. Amid clouds and waterfalls, the act fuses daring skill with traditional Chinese culture. Test your vertigo—watch now!

(Produced by intern Tang Kexin)

