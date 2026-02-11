Chinese acrobats wow audience in Kenya

February 11, 2026

NAIROBI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Gansu Acrobatic Troupe of China staged a thrilling performance in Kenya on Monday evening, offering the audience an impressive visual experience and promoting Sino-African cultural exchanges.

Held at the Kenya National Theater, the gala was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Kenya Cultural Center.

Gao Wei, chairman of the Kenya Overseas Chinese Association, said the event showcased China's rich cultural heritage, including traditional acrobatics, martial arts and dances.

"The performance allowed the audience to experience the allure of traditional Chinese culture through artistic expression," Gao added.

Among the highlights of the performance was a martial arts display, which featured skillful movements characterized by a blend of strength and flexibility.

Reflecting on the significance of the performance, Liu Yimenghan, co-host of the gala, said the show came at a time when 2026 has been designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Liu added that the Chinese acrobats' talent and seamless coordination created a stunning visual narrative that left the audience in awe.

The performance was part of the Gansu Acrobatic Troupe's Africa tour during the Chinese New Year, which aims to deepen Sino-African friendship through cultural activities.

