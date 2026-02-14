Pic story of inheritor of Huizhou woodblock printing

Xue Yin (2nd L), an inheritor of Huizhou woodblock printing, makes a print themed on the Year of the Horse at a studio in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2026.

This year's Spring Festival marks the beginning of the Year of the Horse. With the vivid horse designs, the ingeniously crafted Huizhou woodblock print, a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage, adds an enduring charm to the authentic Chinese aesthetics. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A boy shows a woodblock print themed on the Year of the Horse at a studio in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2026.(Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 11, 2026 shows a woodblock print made by the inheritor Xue Yin at a studio in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province.(Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

