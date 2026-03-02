Chinese art troupe brings Chinese culture to Ghanaian students

Xinhua) 13:06, March 02, 2026

ACCRA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese art troupe from the Anhui Performing Arts Group joined Ghanaian students on Friday to showcase rich Chinese cultural performances.

The cultural exchange event, held at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana in Accra, the West African country's capital, featured spectacular Chinese cultural dances, the renowned dramatic face-changing show in which performers instantly switch masks, and the melodious performance of traditional Huangmei Opera.

The audience was also captivated by Chinese acrobatics, the lion dance, Chinese rap music, and many other breathtaking performances.

"Cultural exchange is essential, so the Anhui Performing Arts Group came here to showcase Chinese culture to our students, especially the Anhui culture, which is very famous in China," Liu Baijun, the institute's Chinese director, told Xinhua.

Lin Ling, director and general manager of the Anhui Provincial Opera and Dance Theater, said performing in Ghana was a wonderful experience. "Through every melody and every dance move, we hope to enhance the relations between China and Ghana," Lin said.

Clara Ningson, a senior Chinese language and linguistics student at the University of Ghana, lauded the visiting group from China's Anhui Province for the wonderful performances, which introduced Ghanaians to new and diverse dimensions of Chinese culture.

Nignson said the combination of language and culture boosts the ability of students to learn the Chinese language faster and more easily.

"For example, Chinese songs can make learning the language easier. When you listen to the songs, they give you more vocabulary, and since many songs reflect real-life experiences, you can relate them to what you are learning," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)