In the boundless desert, lonely smoke rises straight; over the endless river, the sun sinks round. Deserts are commonly known by the world as a forbidden zone for life. But in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, life blooms in unexpected ways.

A bunch of grapes, nurtured by ancient wisdom and modern ambition, tells stories of resilience — and holds the key to coexistence between humanity and nature.

The Tangut (Dangxiang) people of the Xixia Dynasty mastered the art of winemaking more than 800 years ago. Yinchuan's riverside village is known for its wetlands and abundant water sources that nourish grapevines, together with the sunshine and fertile soil of the "golden zone" for grape cultivation at the eastern foothills of Helan Mountain. "I think the eastern foothills of Helan Mountain are a magical place. We didn't have high expectations, but the land has given us many pleasant surprises," said Li Yue, manager of Intermodal Transportation Department Sinotrans (Ningxia) Logistics Development Co., Ltd.

The national wetland park in Yinchuan is also an important habitat for migratory birds. "As humans, what we can do is provide these creatures with the best habitat possible within our capabilities," Chang Haotian, Director of the Department of Ecological Security and Engineering, Ningxia Yuehai Bloc, said.

Yinchuan’s ambitions stretch far beyond its vineyards. As an important node city under the Belt and Road Initiative and an important window for China's opening to the west, bottles of wine are ready to embark on an expedition to global tables through the city's Rail-Sea Intermodal Transport System.

Yinchuan is a city of dazzling colors: sapphire lights on screens that illuminate the world; majestic brown ramparts where "A Chinese Odyssey" was filmed; red paper in the hands of an artisan creating intricate scissors art; and the green tapestry of a large-scale aquaponics system. From laboratory precision to dreams sculpted in the wilderness — Yinchuan’s creativity knows no bounds. From scissors craft to the silver screen, Chinese culture resonates worldwide with quiet confidence.

As night falls, Yinchuan's street life pulses with youth. Goji berries, which used to be ancient remedies, now glow in trendy teacups. Cheers, Yinchuan! To the weight of yesterday, and to the spark of tomorrow.

