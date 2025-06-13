Sip and learn: Ningxia wine 101

(People's Daily App) 10:03, June 13, 2025

From 140 million bottles annually to over 1,000 international awards, Ningxia is reshaping China's wine story. With the 32nd Concours Mondial de Bruxelles underway in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from June 9-12, join People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi as she pops the cork on China's premier wine region.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Jiao Siyu, Zhang Wen, intern Niu Yan, and intern Zou Yunshan)

