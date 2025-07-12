Int'l guests vow further all-round civilizational dialogue at ministerial meeting

Xinhua) 09:10, July 12, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- International guests from more than 140 countries have vowed to continue civilizational dialogue at all levels and across sectors, according to a declaration released at the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting.

Under the theme of "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development," the meeting, held on Thursday and Friday in Beijing, attracted over 600 political figures, scholars and experts.

Diversity is the basic feature of the world and the very charm of human civilization, and civilizations thrive and prosper through exchanges and mutual learning, which serve as a major driving force for human progress and world peace and development, according to the declaration.

As the current international landscape is fraught with changes and turbulence, all countries should advocate equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, deepen exchanges and cooperation, expand mutual learning, and work together to tackle global challenges, the declaration read.

It urged efforts to enrich exchanges, broaden cooperation channels, strengthen institutional platforms, and explore ways and means to build a global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations.

An action plan was also released at the meeting, highlighting 50 future development cooperation projects between China and other developing countries in the fields of culture and civilization in the next five years, among other programs.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)